Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FC. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of FC opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.12. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $667.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.