Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) & Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Head to Head Review

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Freeline Therapeutics has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -82.79% -75.06% Compugen N/A -32.59% -27.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($3.93) -0.28 Compugen $6.00 million N/A -$34.20 million ($0.40) -8.32

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,194.64%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 310.41%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

Compugen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

