Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

