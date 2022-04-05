Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.