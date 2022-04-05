FTC Solar (FTCI) and The Competition Critical Survey

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) is one of 164 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FTC Solar to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million -$106.59 million -4.12 FTC Solar Competitors $3.65 billion $740.32 million 2.20

FTC Solar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of FTC Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -40.69% -53.89% -33.19% FTC Solar Competitors -23.40% 3.33% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FTC Solar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 1 6 1 2.78 FTC Solar Competitors 2291 9105 16707 697 2.55

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 78.61%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 25.18%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

FTC Solar rivals beat FTC Solar on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About FTC Solar (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

