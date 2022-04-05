Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fuji Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems energy and industry, electronic devices, food and beverage distribution, and power generation businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

