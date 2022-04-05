Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

FULT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.45 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

