FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $446.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.77. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,589 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $228,272.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 242,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

