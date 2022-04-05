FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Issued By KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.64 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

