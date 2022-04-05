FY2023 EPS Estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. Cut by Cormark (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark currently has a “Reduce” rating on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.94.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$1.37 and a 1 year high of C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$383.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.37.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.