G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

GIII stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.66. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 286,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

