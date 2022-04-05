Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.86. 17,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,926,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.03 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 92.01% and a negative net margin of 47.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

