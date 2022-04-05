GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $128.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We are upbeat about GATX's efforts to reward shareholders despite coronavirus-led woes. This January, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to 52 cents per share. The hiked dividend highlights GATX's commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underscores its strong financial condition and bright prospects. The gradual improvement in the North American railcar leasing market is a positive for GATX. Management also expects the Rail International segment’s profits to increase in 2022 owing to strong demand for new and existing railcars in Europe and India. However, high operating costs (up 4.1% in 2021 from 2020 levels) are concerning. The company's liquidity position is a matter of concern. The current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at GATX exhibits a downward trend. This does not bode well. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Shares of GATX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,765. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,683 shares of company stock worth $13,040,496 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,525,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of GATX by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GATX by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

