General Dynamics Co. (GD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.26 on May 6th

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19.
General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.
NYSE:GD opened at $239.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day moving average of $211.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
