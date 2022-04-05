Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

