Genpact (NYSE:G) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE G opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

