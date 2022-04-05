Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.12. Gevo shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8,027,160 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
