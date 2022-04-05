Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.12. Gevo shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 8,027,160 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Gevo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 587.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.