Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

GILD stock opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.19 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

