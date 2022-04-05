Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $2,723.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,723.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 580 ($7.61) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $13.27. 444,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

