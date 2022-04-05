Global Blood Therapeutics’ (GBT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,826,000 after buying an additional 104,532 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after acquiring an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

