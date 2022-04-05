Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

