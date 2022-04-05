Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.09.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
