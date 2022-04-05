GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 7.6%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.53. Approximately 68,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,021,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.
Several research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
