GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Down 7.6%

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.26 and last traded at $57.53. Approximately 68,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,021,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Several research analysts have commented on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.