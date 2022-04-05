Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 17,226 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.66. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

