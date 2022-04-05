Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €20.60 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €20.60 ($22.64) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.23 ($25.53).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €18.30 ($20.11) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.19 and a 200 day moving average of €20.65. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.13).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

