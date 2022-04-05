Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grand City Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRNNF opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.
