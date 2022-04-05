Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock opened at $78.00 on Friday.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.