Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) CFO James C. Ryan Sells 50,000 Shares

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GTN stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after purchasing an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after purchasing an additional 305,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,421,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

