Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 438 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.05.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $349.05 and a one year high of $505.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.52 and its 200 day moving average is $436.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

