Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives $10.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

