Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.70.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

