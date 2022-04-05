GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GP opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 63.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

