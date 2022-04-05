GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Head to Head Analysis

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.1% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSE Systems and Zuora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $55.18 million 0.78 $10.61 million $0.51 4.04 Zuora $346.74 million 5.52 -$99.43 million ($0.80) -19.20

GSE Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GSE Systems has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GSE Systems and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems 19.22% -22.63% -10.13% Zuora -28.67% -47.82% -19.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zuora has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than GSE Systems.

Summary

Zuora beats GSE Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems (Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segment offers instructors, procedure writers, technical engineers, project managers, work management specialists, and planners and training material developers for the nuclear power industry. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan Limited to provide process simulation solutions for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

