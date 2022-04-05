GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.61.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.