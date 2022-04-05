GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSI Technology stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.61.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $916,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

