GuccioneCoin (GCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

GuccioneCoin (GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. GuccioneCoin has a total market cap of $56,751.31 and approximately $7.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00270862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001393 BTC.

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official website is guccionecoin.wordpress.com . GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

