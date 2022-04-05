H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given New SEK 105 Price Target at Societe Generale

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from SEK 95 to SEK 105 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

