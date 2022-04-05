H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 175 at Royal Bank of Canada

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.25.

HNNMY opened at $2.73 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

