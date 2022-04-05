Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.57

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $38.32, with a volume of 179546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.