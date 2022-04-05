Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

