Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.43.

HVRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($160.44) to €145.70 ($160.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($203.30) to €188.00 ($206.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($217.58) to €191.00 ($209.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

