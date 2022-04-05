Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.

Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

NYSE HMY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 531,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 131,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4,754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 195,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 58,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

