Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02.
Harmony Gold Mining has a payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harmony Gold Mining to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.
NYSE HMY opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.