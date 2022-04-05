Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Get Hawkins alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $928.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawkins (HWKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.