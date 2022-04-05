Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Haynes International traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Haynes International by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3,070.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

