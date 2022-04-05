HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

