Head to Head Analysis: Waterdrop (WDH) versus Its Competitors

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Waterdrop to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Waterdrop alerts:

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.31 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 31.12

Waterdrop’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 268 1131 1237 48 2.40

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 420.17%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.89% 2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Waterdrop competitors beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.