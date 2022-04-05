Head to Head Comparison: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 30.14% 13.78% 12.68% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Utah Medical Products and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00

CVRx has a consensus price target of $20.84, indicating a potential upside of 240.59%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.67 $14.79 million $4.05 22.10 CVRx $13.04 million 9.61 -$43.08 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats CVRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utah Medical Products (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

