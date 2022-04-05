Head to Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) versus Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fang and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 3 9 2 0 1.93

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $24.46, indicating a potential upside of 94.76%. Given StoneCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Fang.

Risk and Volatility

Fang has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -28.64% -3.89% -1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fang and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $216.15 million 0.16 -$6.46 million N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 4.34 -$251.79 million ($0.83) -15.13

Fang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCo beats Fang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fang (Get Rating)

Fang Holdings Ltd. engages in the operation of real estate Internet portal and home furnishing and improvement website in China. The company provides marketing, listing, e-commerce, and other value-added services and products for China’s real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its website supports and active online community and network of users seeking information on, and other value added services and products for real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. The company was founded by Tianquan Vincent Mo on June 18, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded by André Street de Aguiar in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

