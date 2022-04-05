Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) versus NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Head to Head Analysis

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heliogen and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17% NRG Energy 8.10% 64.00% 8.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heliogen and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen $8.80 million 20.37 -$142.19 million N/A N/A NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.34 $2.19 billion $8.93 4.22

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heliogen and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 NRG Energy 0 2 1 1 2.75

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 50.57%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Heliogen on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heliogen (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency, and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services; and on-site energy solutions. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and leases power generation portfolio with approximately 18,000 megawatts of capacity at 25 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

