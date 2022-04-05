Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($95.60) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.