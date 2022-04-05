Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

