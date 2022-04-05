Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $90.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

HUBG traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.59. 317,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $79.02.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hub Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

